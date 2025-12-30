Migratory birds from Himalayan region arrive at Bhitarkanika wetlands in Odisha

Much to the delight of ornithologists, migratory birds are arriving in batches from the Himalayan region at wetland sites in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The marshy and swampy wetlands of Bhitarkanika have once again emerged as a congenial, human-interference-free winter habitat for feathered visitors from the cooler northern hemisphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cool atmospheric conditions during the winter months prompt these migratory species to temporarily leave their original habitats. “The Chilika and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in Odisha are the favoured destination of migratory birds,” an official said.

He said flocks of these winter guests are thronging the Satabhaya, Habelikhati, Ekakula and Raipatia water bodies and creeks, with their habitat extending across a nearly 10-kilometre stretch.

“They wing their way in and around the water bodies, adding to the scenic beauty of the place. There is ample food security for the birds as the place is crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs and is free of human interference,” he said.

Prominent among the winged visitors to Bhitarkanika this season are Indian skimmers, grey pelicans, white-backed vultures, lesser adjutants and greater spotted eagles. All of these sighted species have been accorded endangered status under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red Book Data, which contains a list of highly threatened animals worldwide, the official noted.

Other prominent birds spotted this time include black-tailed godwit, northern pintail, lesser whistling duck, grey plover, egret spotted bills, oriental darter, white-bellied seagull and black-necked stork.

Besides these, the wetlands have also recorded sightings of black-tailed godwit, northern pintail, lesser whistling duck, grey plover, egret spotted bills, oriental darter, white-bellied seagull and black-necked stork.

The migratory avian species are arriving from the northern hemisphere and cooler regions such as Ladakh, and prefer the Bhitarkanika wetlands for their unique ecosystem and cool, serene environment that is conducive to winter habitation.