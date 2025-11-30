MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mercedes rams into three near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving one dead

The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway

PTI Published 30.11.25, 09:36 AM
Representational Image.

Representational Image. Shutterstock picture.

A 23-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

The police said the incident took place at 2.33 am when a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station.

"A team reached the spot opposite a mall and found a Mercedes G63 in a mangled condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel in a statement said.

According to the police, three men -- aged 23, 35 and 23 years --all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall, were found lying injured at the spot.

They were immediately shifted to a hospital where Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. He was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash, read the statement.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the vehicle lost balance after a road diversion, following which it veered towards an auto stand and hit the three victims who were waiting there for autorickshaw. The car is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused," said the officer.

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

