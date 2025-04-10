Mayawati's niece alleges dowry harassment, sexual assault; FIR filed against husband’s family

Following a complaint filed by BSP chief Mayawati's niece, an FIR was registered on Thursday against Hapur Municipal Council chairperson and six of her family members on charges of domestic violence, dowry harassment and sexual harassment after a court directive, police said.

The woman married Vishal, son of Hapur Municipal Council chairperson Pushpa Devi, on November 9, 2023, Rajeev Sharma, an advocate representing the complainant, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking note of the matter, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday expelled Pushpa Devi, her husband Shripal Singh and son Vishal Singh from the party for anti-party activities and indiscipline, the party's district president A K Kardam said in a press release.

"Ever since the marriage, the accused family allegedly used its political clout to demand a party ticket, Rs 50 lakh in cash, and a flat as dowry," Sharma said.

The complainant alleged that her husband used steroids for bodybuilding, which rendered him medically unfit for conjugal life.

Frequent arguments followed, and on February 17, 2025, her father-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, she claimed.

After this, she returned to her parental home, Sharma said.

Despite lodging a complaint with the police, no action was taken initially, prompting the complainant to approached the court, he said.

"On the direction of chief judicial magistrate Brahmpal Singh, an FIR was registered at the Hapur Nagar Kotwali on April 10," SHO Munish Pratap Singh said.

Charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act have been filed against the accused, the SHO said.

The named accused include Pushpa Devi, her husband Shripal Singh, Vishal (the complainant's husband), and four of their relatives, he added.

According to the FIR, the woman was mentally and physically harassed by her husband, in-laws, and other family members who demanded Rs 50 lakh in cash and a flat in Ghaziabad.

When the woman confronted her in-laws about her husband's alleged medical condition, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law reportedly suggested that she have a child with her brother-in-law Bhupendra alias Monu.

On the night of February 17, her father-in-law and brother-in-law attempted to sexually assault her, according to the FIR.

"Despite raising an alarm, they threatened to destroy her and her family's reputation if their dowry demands were not met," the complaint alleged.

The victim claimed that due to the political influence of her in-laws, her complaints were initially ignored.

She sent a registered complaint to the superintendent of police on March 21 but received no response, following which she moved the court on March 24.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.