Marco Rubio hails India’s Red Fort blast investigation as Washington watches tensions

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday commended India for the "measured" and "professional" manner in which New Delhi was investigating the Red Fort blast, seemingly glad that the latest terror attack has not triggered the usual finger-pointing at Pakistan.

Responding to a question on how concerned Washington is about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, given the history of hostility between the two countries, Rubio said the US was aware of the potential of tensions escalating. "But I think the Indians need to be commended. They have been very measured, cautious and very professional in how they're carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people.

"I think they are doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation. I think when they have facts, they'll release those facts. Clearly, we’re aware of the potential that has, so we spoke about the potential it has to become something broader. I think we're going to wait to see what their investigation reveals. We've offered to help but I think they're very capable on these investigations. They don’t need our help and they’re doing a good job. I thought they were very measured and professional in how they approached this. They usually are."

Rubio had met external affairs minister S. Jaishankar in Ontario on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting. Given that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he had brokered peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Washington is invested in ensuring this "peace" does not unravel.