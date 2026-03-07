‘Maoist corridor dream crushed’, Amit Shah praises CISF role in anti-rebel operations

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Maoist dream of creating a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati has been shattered as the government pushes to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

His remarks come as security forces intensify operations along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh-Jharkhand border to eliminate Maoist presence. Over the past three months, about a dozen Maoist leaders have surrendered, while security forces have eliminated several others, including central committee member Ganesh Uike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the 57th CISF Raising Day Parade at Mundali in Cuttack, Shah said: “Those who dream of a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati will be defeated and our security forces will establish their dominance. This is a significant achievement of our forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Modiji.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating Left-wing extremism. “The resolve of the Modi government is to free the country from Naxalism before March 31, 2026. The CISF has made a significant contribution in this mission,” he said, noting the force’s role in states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Shah praised the CISF for securing key industrial installations and curbing Maoist activities. He said a hybrid model had been introduced to allow the CISF to provide security to private industrial units as well. The force currently guards 361 critical institutions across the country, including 70 airports, and has been designated as the nodal agency for drone security. Shah added that port security would also be entrusted to the CISF.

Shah on Friday also inaugurated IFFCO’s sulphuric acid plant at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district. Built at a cost of ₹750 crore, the plant will have the capacity to produce 2,000 tonnes of sulphuric acid per day.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the inauguration event.

He also laid the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Infovalley in Bhubaneswar.

In the evening, Shah unveiled Odisha’s new cooperative policy and inaugurated the “Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition” organised by Odisha police showcasing the implementation of the new criminal laws.