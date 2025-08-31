MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 August 2025

Man held for allegedly raping woman on boat in middle of Ganga near Kolkata’s Prinsep Ghat

He was apprehended from Behala on Saturday night and produced before a court on Sunday

PTI Published 31.08.25, 11:13 PM
Boatmen row their boats in the Hooghly river near Prinsep Ghat as the sun sets behind clouds, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.

Boatmen row their boats in the Hooghly river near Prinsep Ghat as the sun sets behind clouds, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. PTI

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, whom he had befriended on a social networking site, in a boat in the middle of the Ganga river near Kolkata’s Prinsep Ghat, police said on Sunday.

He was apprehended from Behala on Saturday night and produced before a court on Sunday, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in March this year, following which the accused allegedly blackmailed her on a few occasions and extorted money from the woman, a police officer said.

Also Read

The woman lodged a police complaint in July, but the accused had been absconding since then, he said.

“He had introduced himself as a high-ranking official in the central government and gradually gained her trust. Over time, they exchanged contact details and began speaking regularly. As their acquaintance deepened, he invited her on a boat ride on the Ganga under the pretext of sightseeing.

“The woman agreed and met him at Prinsep Ghat, from where the two took a boat headed towards Babughat. It was during this ride, in the middle of the river, that the alleged sexual assault took place," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Ganga Behala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Border situation will reflect on overall relations': MEA says after Modi–Xi meeting

'PM Modi and Xi were of the view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes,' Vikram Misri said
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

Unlike other countries, we have largely let the Chinese importers have free rein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT