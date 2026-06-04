Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Delhi to scrap B&B policy, MCD launches crackdown on illegal commercial units

Delhi Police on Thursday intensified its investigation into the devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, as the Delhi government announced it would withdraw its Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a drive against unauthorised commercial establishments.

Police teams, along with crime branch and forensic experts, scoured the gutted building to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. The area around the hotel remained cordoned off while investigators collected evidence and questioned local residents, shopkeepers, hotel staff and other witnesses.

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Investigators are examining alleged violations of building norms, fire safety lapses, illegal construction and other factors that may have contributed to the high death toll.

"Local residents, shopkeepers, hotel staff and other witnesses are also being questioned as part of the investigation," a police officer said.

Police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (penalise negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 BNS (negligence conduct with respect of fire).

According to investigators, the establishment had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement. Officials are also verifying reports that additional floors were constructed without the required approvals. The building allegedly lacked a mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC) and investigators are examining allegations that sealed windows, a single entry-exit point and a sensor-operated main door hampered evacuation efforts.

Delhi govt to scrap B&B scheme, review licensed properties

In the wake of the tragedy, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government would withdraw the B&B scheme and review all establishments operating under it.

“We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked,” Mishra told PTI.

“Action would be taken against operators found violating the terms of the licence. If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled,” the minister said.

According to Mishra, Flourish Stay was granted a licence under the B&B scheme in 2024 in the Silver category for six rooms, with validity until 2027. However, investigators found it was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted capacity and did not possess mandatory fire safety clearance.

“The owners are required to submit guest records to the local police station every 15 days. The tourism department does not have a role in the day-to-day functioning of these establishments,” he said.

The decision comes despite the tourism department recently proposing a revamped B&B policy with Gold and Silver categories based on room size, sanitation, guest amenities and safety standards. As of 2023, more than 2,200 rooms across 432 properties were registered under the scheme in Delhi.

MCD launches sealing drive against unauthorised commercial units

Meanwhile, the MCD announced a sealing drive against unauthorised commercial establishments across south Delhi. Officials said the building where the fire occurred had never been booked for any violation and did not have a sanctioned building plan.

"It was never brought on record for any violation. The building plan was also never sanctioned," a senior MCD official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials also flagged irregularities in a food outlet operating from the building's ground floor.

"Under the B&B scheme, commercial kitchens or full-fledged restaurants are not permitted. Only limited hospitality activity is allowed," another official said.

The outlet, operating under the name Snacks and Bites, had been permitted only for a tea-and-snack setup, but its licence expired in April.

"What was shown as a snacks outlet was, in reality, functioning as a full restaurant," the official added.

According to officials, the property is located in a Lal Dora area where enforcement of building regulations has historically been weak. The building was reconstructed around 2012-13 and allegedly used for commercial activities despite being situated in a predominantly residential area.

The civic body has begun a wider survey of south Delhi and plans to identify and seal unauthorised commercial properties in phases.

"From Thursday onwards, sealing action will begin against establishments flouting norms in the South Zone," a senior official said.

Urban planning expert Jagdish Mamgain said the tragedy highlighted broader concerns about regulatory enforcement and public safety.

“In the last one to one-and-a-half years, Delhi has witnessed several deaths due to fire incidents and building collapses. The latest fire tragedy and the building collapse in Saidulajab point to a larger systemic issue that needs attention,” he said.

“There appears to be a flaw in the system that is directly affecting public safety. The discussion should not be limited to whether the establishment had permission for six rooms or more,” he said.

The more important question is how it continued to operate with a valid licence when commercial activities were allegedly being carried out from the basement, which is a violation of norms, he added.

The blaze erupted on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay B&B, killing 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals, and injuring several others. Many victims were foreign nationals staying at the property while accompanying relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The tragedy came just days after a multi-storeyed commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station, killing at least six people and triggering a broader crackdown on illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activities in south Delhi.