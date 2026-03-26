Mallikarjun Kharge attacks LDF in Kerala, flags health crisis and Sabarimala row

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the 10-year LDF rule in Kerala had resulted in the destruction of the health sector, the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala and an increase in the number of bars.

Launching the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s election rally at Kozhikode beach, Kharge said the UDF planned to restore Kerala to its people and end the LDF rule, which had also resulted in a huge financial debt being imposed on the state and its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to launch the poll campaign in Kozhikode, but had to cancel the plan because of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s hospitalisation in New Delhi. Sonia will remain under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for a couple more days, sources said on Wednesday. According to hospital authorities, Sonia, 79, was admitted at 10.22pm on Tuesday. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said Sonia’s condition is stable and a team of doctors is monitoring her health.

Even though the UDF leaders and supporters were disappointed with the change of Rahul’s plan, Kharge managed to hit the LDF government where it hurts.

Addressing a large gathering of UDF supporters belonging to five northern districts, Kharge said: “Kerala’s struggle has started to dethrone the LDF government. More than teashops, bars have mushroomed in Kerala. The LDF is striving to see the BJP win the polls. If a change is required, then the UDF has to be in power. There is an understanding between the CPM and the BJP, which can be referred to as CJP.”

Raking up the Sabarimala gold heist controversy when it had almost died down, Kharge blamed the Left government for “not even sparing God’s wealth”.

“We saw how the LDF government had supported those involved in the gold heist. Once upon a time, Kerala was synonymous with excellent health care. Now, it cuts a sorry figure with the government hospitals not having adequate medicines and staff,” Kharge said.

The Congress president also flagged off a party bus emblazoned with the five guarantees aimed at youths, women and the elderly. The Congress has promised free rides for women on the Kerala State Transport Corporation buses; monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for college girls; a hike in welfare pension to ₹3,000 from ₹2,500; a health insurance scheme providing ₹25 lakh per family; ₹5 lakh interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs, and a dedicated department for the welfare and protection of senior citizens.

UDF uproar

The distribution of caps with pictures of Rahul Gandhi and CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala imprinted on them triggered an uproar among the UDF supporters at Kozhikode beach.

A section of Congress workers objected to Chennithala’s picture and tore the caps. The Congress high command is yet to take a call on who would be the next chief minister if the UDF returns to power.

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P.J. Kurian had claimed at an election meeting in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday that the scales were tipped in favour of Chennithala.