'Major conspiracy to erase existence of Aravalli': Gehlot alleges Rajasthan govt flouting SC orders

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday flagged what he described as a direct violation of Supreme Court orders in the granting of new mining leases in Rajasthan’s Aravalli region, accusing both the state and the Centre of speaking in different voices on environmental protection.

In a statement, the former Rajasthan chief minister said the Union government claims it is committed to safeguarding the Aravalli range, but the BJP-led government in Rajasthan is doing the opposite by pushing ahead with new mining leases.

He pointed to remarks by Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who has said that, as per Supreme Court directions, no new mining leases can be granted on any Aravalli hill, above or below 100 metres, until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is prepared.

Gehlot alleged that despite this position, the Rajasthan government began the process on November 14, 2025, to issue 126 new mining leases.

Of these, he said, 50 leases fall across nine districts located within the Aravalli range — Jaipur, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Pali, and Beawar.

According to Gehlot, the Supreme Court passed an order on November 20 barring such activity, but the auction process for these 50 leases was not halted.

Instead, he claimed, an order was issued on November 30, 2024, stating that although the leases are located in the Aravalli range, they are “not part of the Aravalli”.

Gehlot questioned how the state government justified continuing with the auctions when the Supreme Court had clearly banned the granting of new leases in the absence of an MPSM.

He said the government went ahead with the auctions in December, arguing before the high court that these hills are below 100 metres and therefore fall outside the Aravalli.

“This is not only against the intent of the Supreme Court's verdict but is a major conspiracy to erase the existence of the Aravalli,” Gehlot said.

He warned that the decision sets a precedent for exploiting technical loopholes. According to him, similar arguments could be used in the future to open up mining across the entire Aravalli range.

The former chief minister also took aim at Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, who holds the Mining portfolio.

Gehlot said that while Sharma has been speaking publicly about protecting the Aravalli, protests by saints and seers against illegal mining are underway in Deeg, close to Sharma’s home district of Bharatpur.

He said the Aravalli was “not safe” even in the chief minister’s own region, accusing Sharma of giving speeches elsewhere while ignoring ground realities.

Gehlot further alleged that Union minister Bhupender Yadav has failed to explain the dilution of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) or clarify changes made to the Sariska protected area within three days.

These developments, he said, raised serious questions about the Centre’s approach to conservation. Holding the state leadership accountable, Gehlot said Sharma must answer directly to the people of Rajasthan.

“Will he go against the Supreme Court's decision and the statements of his own Union Minister to issue new leases in the Aravalli without an MPSM?” Gehlot asked.