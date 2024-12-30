Maharashtra Women's Commission directs Mumbai cops to act on actor's plaint against BJP MLA

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed Mumbai Police on Monday to take immediate action and submit a factual report on actor Prajakta Mali's complaint that MLA Suresh Dhas had made inappropriate remarks about her.

Mali lodged a complaint with the commission alleging that Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks impacted her personal and social life. She also alleged that defamatory content was circulated on social media following these remarks.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women informed through its X handle that it had received Mali's complaint and initiated action.

The commission stated that the issue was serious and directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act immediately and submit a factual report.

The MSCW tweet comes a day after Mali met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai.

Fadnavis assured Mali and her family that any act of disrespecting women would not be tolerated and appropriate action would be taken.

On Saturday, Mali demanded an apology from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas from Beed district for dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The actor had said Dhas' comments were in bad taste and baseless, asserting that women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets.

"Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said.

The actor had also demanded action against those making fake video clips about her.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9 allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm.

While four persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde.

