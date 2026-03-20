Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar resigns amid row over ‘godman’ links

Rupali Chakankar resigned on Friday as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after facing criticism over her association with rape-accused ‘godman’ Ashok Kharat.

Chakankar, who also heads the NCP women’s wing, submitted her resignation to deputy chief minister and party president Sunetra Pawar.

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Sources said she met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the evening, following which she was asked to step down, reported PTI.

In her resignation letter addressed to Fadnavis, Chakankar said she was stepping down from the post with immediate effect. She had been appointed on October 15, 2024.

“Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post,” the letter read, while also thanking the state leadership and colleagues for their cooperation.

The move came after opposition parties stepped up pressure on the BJP-led government, citing her alleged links with Ashok Kharat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare alleged that Chakankar “cut” her “anamika” or ring finger under Kharat’s influence as part of an occult ritual. She also shared photos in which Chakankar appears with a bandage on the finger.

Activist Anjali Damania also called for her removal. She alleged that Kharat, who claims to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and is known as “captain”, was involved in sexual exploitation of women, along with financial fraud and land grabbing.

The issue gained traction after reports said Chakankar had taken part in rituals with Kharat, who heads the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, of which she is a member.

Kharat, who has been visited by several political leaders over the years, was arrested in Nashik on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman multiple times over three years. Damania alleged that Kharat used rituals to influence devotees and exploit women.

Chakankar, in a post on X two days ago, denied having any knowledge about Kharat’s personal life.

Pressure on her increased as Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati demanded her resignation, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned who was protecting her.

Sources said chief minister Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the case two weeks ago and directed strict action against Kharat. The complaint against Kharat was filed by a 35-year-old woman.

According to the complaint, he called her to his office, said his predictions pointed to “threats” to her husband’s life, gave her sedative-laced drinks, and raped her multiple times between November 2022 and December 2025.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said a woman police official of Additional Director General rank should head the SIT probing the case.