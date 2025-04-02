MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to oppose release of 'Abir Gulaal' film for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan

The president of the MNS' cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some 'rotten mangoes' keep cropping up

PTI Published 02.04.25, 02:13 PM
'Abir Gulaal', starring Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said it will oppose the release of "Abir Gulaal" film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

In a post on social media platform X, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS' cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some "rotten mangoes" keep cropping up.

"The Mansainiks (MNS workers) have to do the job of dumping them in the bin and we will continue to do so. We will not allow the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra. Those who want to pamper Pakistani actors can do so but they have to deal with us," Khopkar said.

"Abir Gulaal", starring Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi), the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The makers on Tuesday released a teaser announcing the release date of the film.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

