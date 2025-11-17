MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Madina bus crash: 18 members of Hyderabad family among those feared dead

Shaik Nazeeruddin, a retired railway employee, was travelling with his wife, son, three daughters and several grandchildren, his nephew Mohammed Aslam said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 17.11.25, 11:30 PM
A handout photo shows Syed Naseeruddin and his family before their departure for Saudi Arabia, in Hyderabad, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

As many as 18 members of a family across three generations were in a bus involved in a deadly accident with an oil tanker in Saudi Arabia, relatives said in Hyderabad on Monday.

Shaik Nazeeruddin, a retired railway employee, was travelling with his wife, son, three daughters and several grandchildren, his nephew Mohammed Aslam said.

“Whether it was an accident or what happened we do not know, but total 18 members- Shaik Nazeeruddin, his son, daughters and grandchildren were in the bus,” Aslam told PTI.

Also Read

Aslam said another son of Nazeeruddin is currently in the US. He has asked for a thorough inquiry into the incident and into the travel agency that arranged the family’s trip.

According to preliminary inputs cited by Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar, at least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, died after the bus collided with an oil tanker near Madina.

There has been no official confirmation so far from Saudi authorities or the Indian government.

