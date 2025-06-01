Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav transfers four IPS officers over ‘regrettable behaviour’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed four IPS officers from their field posts for "regrettable behaviour in public service".

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the superintendents of police of Katni and Datia districts as well as the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Chambal Range have been removed from their current posts.

"They behaved in a manner which is regrettable in public service. Hence, instructions have been given to remove them with immediate effect," the statement quoted the CM as saying.

Katni SP Abhishek Ranjan was transferred from his post because of an alleged incident in which relatives of a tehsildar and his CSP wife were manhandled by the police last night, sources said.

Datia SP Virendra Kumar and Chambal Range IG Sushant Kumar Saxena and DIG Kumar Saurabh were transferred for behaving in an inappropriate manner in public, they added.

