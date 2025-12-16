Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers to be brought to Goa on December 17 after transit remand

Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on 6 December, are expected to be brought to the state on Wednesday morning after the local police secured their transit remand from a Delhi court, a senior official said.

In a statement issued in Goa, a police spokesperson said, "After taking the custody of the deported Luthra bothers in New Delhi and on obtaining the transit remand, the Goa police are bringing both the accused to Goa."

"The police team along with the accused is expected to reach Goa by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," he added.

The Luthra brothers, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, were arrested on Tuesday immediately after they landed in Delhi following their deportation from Thailand.

According to officials, the duo had fled to Phuket in Thailand early on 7 December, just hours after the deadly fire at their nightclub.

Their escape prompted the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

They were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on 11 December after a request from the Indian government.

Indian officials later coordinated with their counterparts in Thailand to facilitate the deportation of the two under legal treaties between the two countries.

The Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand of the accused.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.