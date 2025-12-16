Delhi court grants Goa Police transit remand of Luthra brothers in deadly nightclub fire case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Goa Police a two-day transit remand of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire earlier this month, allowing investigators to take them to Goa for further questioning.

The Goa Police produced the Luthra brothers before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla at the Patiala House Court, seeking a three-day transit remand. The investigating officer informed the court that the accused would be taken to Goa by flight at the earliest.

After hearing the submissions, the court allowed a two-day transit remand.

Both accused were brought to court in separate police vehicles amid tight security arrangements. Following their arrest, they were also taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination, officials said.

The arrests came after the brothers were deported to India by Thai authorities and taken into custody by the Goa Police upon their arrival. The deportation followed the issuance of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice against them as part of the investigation.

The case relates to a massive fire that broke out on December 6 at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, killing 25 people. The incident sparked widespread public outrage and prompted intense scrutiny of alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.

According to investigators, the Luthra brothers had left India for Phuket in Thailand shortly after the fire, triggering efforts by Indian authorities to track their movements abroad as the probe gathered pace.

The two were detained by the Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case.

Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure. They were handed over to the Indian authorities on arrival for further legal proceedings in the case.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.