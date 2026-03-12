LPG shortage forces Delhi High Court lawyers canteen to drop main course

Scarcity of LPG cylinders has taken the main course off the Delhi High Court lawyers’ canteen menu, forcing the management to serve sandwiches, salads and fruit chaats.

The high court canteen management has through a notice said the main course will not be served due to the LPG shortage. “This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG cylinders at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course in the lawyers’ canteen,” the notice said, expressing the management’s inability to figure out when the LPG supply would be restored.

“However, other food items such as sandwiches, salads, fruit chaats and similar refreshments are available and will continue to be served,” the canteen management

said, hoping that the preparation of the main course will resume as soon as gas supply becomes normal.

Russia call

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday during which they discussed the situation in West Asia.

“The two ministers exchanged views on the situation surrounding Iran, calling for its rapid normalisation,” the Russian foreign ministry said on its web portal.

“They emphasised their support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS contribution to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties,” it added.

Iran, a member of the SCO and BRICS, has been under joint US and Israeli attack for 12 days after its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, and several top commanders were killed on the first day of the strike on February 28.

Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed “certain aspects of the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of upcoming political contacts”, the Russian foreign ministry said.