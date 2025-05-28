Love will never apologise, says Kamal Haasan amid language row

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday clarified his remarks on Kannada were said out of love and that "love never apologises."

The top star's response, which he described as an "explanation" and not an "answer," came in the wake of pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka strongly objecting to his recent "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" remarks and demanding an apology, else block the release of his upcoming flick Thug Life. While talking to reporters here, Haasan said those who triggered a row over his statements were "confusing the issue".

"I think what I said was said with a lot of love. Historians have taught me the language history...I didn't mean anything," he said.

He also said Tamil Nadu is a "rare state" which has been open to anyone.

"And, let me tell you, Tamil Nadu is a place which has been open. I don't say there is no other state like this. But a very rare state where a Menon (MG Ramachandran) has been our Chief Minister...a Reddy (Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar) has been our Chief Minister, a Tamilian (M Karunanidhi) has been our Chief Minister and then a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM from Mandya," the actor said.

The Kannadiga Iyengar was an apparent reference to the late Jayalalithaa.

"When there was a problem from a chief minister who hailed from Karnataka (Jayalalithaa), it was Karnataka which gave me support. Kannadigas said come here we will give you a house, don't go anywhere. So the people will take care of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan..." he said.

Politicians, including him were not qualified to talk about languages as they don't have the "education enough to talk about it." "So lets leave all this very in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts," he said.

The statement he made regarding the language was out of love and "we are family and so are the languages." "If you look at it from the northern point of view, according to them it is right, if you look at it from Thenkumari (south), then what I say is right. There is a third angle to it-- the scholars, the language experts...," Haasan added.

"This is not an answer, an explanation. Love will never apologise," he said, in an apparent response to calls from Karnataka, including from the BJP that he apologise to the people of the state.

