Leopard strays into CRPF camp in south Kashmir, injures paramilitary force jawan

A CRPF jawan was injured on Wednesday after a leopard strayed into a camp of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and attacked him while personnel were having breakfast, officials said.

The incident occurred at the CRPF camp in the Kapran area of Verinag in south Kashmir, where the animal entered the premises unexpectedly and attacked one jawan before fleeing into the nearby forest, officials said.

The injured jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they added.

Wildlife experts say leopards generally avoid human contact, but attacks may occur when an animal is injured or unable to hunt. There have also been instances where children have been attacked because they are considered easy prey.

Over the years, rapid urbanisation and agricultural expansion across India have squeezed the leopard’s natural habitat, forcing the big cat to adapt by seeking food closer to human settlements. This often brings leopards into conflict with people, as they prey on livestock or, in rare cases, attack humans.

Conservationists point out that most leopard attacks are linked to clustering, human behaviour patterns and repeated intrusion into leopard territories. One frequently cited example is the ongoing urban development along the Aravalli hills in Delhi and adjoining Gurgaon, where encroachment has pushed leopards into nearby villages in search of food and territory, increasing human-wildlife encounters.