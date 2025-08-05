Landslides, flash floods batter Himachal as Mandi district records 179 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district received more than 179 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours with landslides and flash floods battering the region, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) informed on Tuesday.

The Seraj area in Mandi district was battered by heavy rains again raising the water levels of rivers and drains.

Officials have warned of landslides and floods in some areas of Bungralchowk, Sangalbada, Dhim Kataru, Lambatach, Thunag, Murhag, Pakhrer, Chiauani, Shijavari Lehtach, Kada Bagsyad, Sharan, Behlidhar, Shilhibaghi, Bagachanogi, Bhatkidhar, Kalharni, Khablach, Jashla, Bassi, Kuklah and Nhakli areas, reports reaching here said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the 449 roads closed on Tuesday, 295 are in Mandi district which received over 179 mm of rains in the past 24 hours and was recently battered by cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods. Ninety of the blocked roads are in Kullu district.

Mandi-Dharampur road (NH 3) and Aut to Sainj road (NH 305) are blocked due to landslides while the Old Hindustan-Tibet road (NH5) was closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday following flash floods in Ribba nallah in Kinnaur district.

Water entered a few houses in Dadur area of Balh valley in Mandi district due to absence of proper drainage on Kiratpur-Manali four lane, reports said.

"Every year water floods nearby houses in absence of a proper drainage system and despite local administration and National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) authorities being appraised several times nothing has been done so far except formality", resident Sunil Kumar said.

A drain in Mehatpur town of the Una district overflowed due to flash floods after heavy rains swept away a person trying to cross the drain. The person is yet to be identified.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is engaged in search and rescue operations. However, no clue of the missing person is found so far.

Around 375 hectares of fields have been flooded in Una district alone, due to which other seasonal crops including maize have been completely destroyed, Deputy Director Agriculture (Una) Kuldip Dhiman said.

River Beas, its tributaries and other drains are in spate and the Hamirpur and Una administration has warned the people not to go near the river and other drains.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for heavy trains in isolated areas in two to three districts on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and Since Monday evening, with Mandi receiving 179.2 mm of rain followed by 127.1 mm in Sundernagar, 104.8 mm in Baggi, 83 mm in Murari Devi and 78 mm in Nadaun.

Gohar logged 72 mm of rain followed by 56.3 mm in Karsog, 55.8 mm in Palampur, 54.2 mm in Kangra, 53.5 mm in Narkanda and 53 mm in Pandoh, the Met said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the state has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,852 crore till date. Around 108 people have died in rain-related incidents while 36 are missing.

Additionally, 360 power distribution transformers and 257 water supply schemes have been affected, the SEOC added.

As many as 1,738 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state, which has witnessed 55 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts and 48 major landslides so far. The fatalities include 20 drownings, 19 deaths from falls, 17 deaths from cloudbursts, nine from flash floods, and six from landslides, the SEOC said.

