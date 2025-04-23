Landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens for one-way traffic after remaining closed for three days

The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for the last three days, while a special train has been launched from Katra to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers to reach their destination, an official spokesperson said.

The highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and cloudbursts early Sunday.

“The (Jammu-Srinagar) national highway at Ramban is made functional on a one-way basis,” the spokesperson said, also announcing the launch of a special train service from SMVD Katra station to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the "extra rush".

“The administration remains committed to the well-being of all tourists and urges everyone to cooperate and follow the necessary guidelines,” he said.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, thousands of tourists have begun leaving Kashmir, with authorities making all efforts for the safe return of the visitors to their respective home states.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was "heartbreaking" to see the exodus of tourists.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Abdullah said, "It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction."

