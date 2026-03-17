Ladakh protests for statehood grow as Omar Abdullah courts tourists in Kashmir

Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday presented a stunning contrast as the Valley leadership led by chief minister Omar Abdullah was busy courting tourists at the famed Tulip Garden in Srinagar while the Ladakhi leadership pressed for greater rights, a pointer to the shifting priorities of the leaders of the erstwhile state.

Thousands of Ladakhis held rallies in Leh and Kargil towns where leaders delivered fiery speeches in support of statehood and special rights under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

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These were the first major rallies in Ladakh since September’s anti- government protests turned violent, leaving four civilians dead and dozens injured in firing by the security forces.

The fresh protests came two days after the Centre released climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after six months of detention under the National Security Act. Wangchuk has not yet returned

to Ladakh.

The Leh rally was led by Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook. The march started from Singay Namgyal Chowk and proceeded towards Polo Ground. The protesters chanted slogans in support of their demands, while some carried pictures of the four persons killed in protests last year.

Lakrook said the rally was a rebuff to those who claim the leadership does not enjoy the support of the masses. He thanked Ladakhis for turning up at the event in large numbers.

A big rally was also held in Kargil, with both Muslims and Buddhists participating.

In Srinagar, Omar wooed tourists as he opened the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden for visitors. Thousands of tourists, almost all non-locals, visited the garden, reflecting a riot of colours against the backdrop of Sunday night’s fresh snowfall on the mountains

behind.

The tourism industry had collapsed last year following the April attack on tourists in Pahalgam, but Valley tourism has had a dazzling start this year following snowfall at many places.

The chief minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and National Conference MLAs at the garden. He hoped the tulips would help further boost

footfall.

“They (people associated with tourism) had to go through a very tough phase. The situation, however, keeps changing and we hope that it improves so that people from outside can come and enjoy the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar told

reporters.