Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya’s Dussehra Shastra Puja sparks row amid ‘illegal weapons’ allegations

Kunda MLA and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, performed the traditional Shastra Puja at his royal residence in Benti as part of Dussehra celebrations.

The ritual took place on Thursday and involved an elaborate display of over 200 weapons on a table in front of him, and has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

The ceremony has also sparked discussions for its timing amid a legal and domestic controversy.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh has a long-standing history of criminal allegations and ongoing investigations, including past charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

In September 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a further probe into his potential involvement in the 2013 murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police Zia-ul-Haq.

Earlier, in 2002, during Mayawati’s tenure as Chief Minister, Raja Bhaiya was arrested and jailed under POTA on charges of kidnapping and threatening a BJP MLA.

His recent legal troubles include domestic violence and weapons allegations filed by his wife, as well as renewed scrutiny over previous cases.

The display of such a large arsenal comes shortly after allegations from Raja Bhaiya’s wife, Bhanvi Singh, who accused him of hoarding illegal and banned foreign weapons, some reportedly capable of mass destruction.

She filed a complaint with the home minister, citing threats to her life.

The prime minister's office has reportedly forwarded the matter to the ministry of home affairs for further investigation.

The dispute between the couple has a longer history. In March, Raja Bhaiya was booked in a case of alleged domestic violence following a complaint from Bhanvi Singh.

She accused him of physical and mental abuse spanning several years and alleged mistreatment by her in-laws, including her mother-in-law.

The FIR was registered on March 7 at Safdarjung Enclave police station in Delhi, according to PTI reports citing police officials.

Sources revealed that the couple has been living separately for a considerable period.

Bhanvi Singh had previously refrained from taking legal action in an attempt to preserve the marriage.

However, continued alleged harassment prompted her to approach the authorities.