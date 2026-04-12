Kunal Kamra cites Bal Thackeray's cartoon in Maharashtra legislature’s privilege row, questions action against satire

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has challenged the Maharashtra legislature’s privilege action against him, pointing to a cartoon by late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray that had criticised then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kamra is facing breach of privilege proceedings over a parody song aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. He has argued that the action raises questions about how legislative privilege is being used against satire.

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On X, Kamra posted a screenshot of his written submission to the privileges committee. He also shared Bal Thackeray’s old cartoon while responding to remarks by Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Sarnaik told reporters: "Kunal Kamra, whatever he says, a breach of privilege motion has been referred to a committee by members of the legislative assembly, and he is giving his statement through that committee."

He added: "But if his business is to sing songs about Eknath Shinde in a different way, then he should also understand the aggressive approach of Shiv Sainiks, as seen in the past. He should understand how Shiv Sainiks work, and he can learn about it if he wants."

Kamra reposted the video and defended his position, saying privilege proceedings should not be used to target comedians.

"Over the last year, I have faced multiple proceedings for a joke that I made about a fight for the political legacy of one of India's most fiery and acclaimed political cartoonists, Balasaheb Thackeray," Kamra said in his deposition.

He said Bal Thackeray had also mocked people in power, including prime ministers, without facing privilege action. He added that defending Thackeray’s legacy should include space for satire and political cartoons.

Kamra also questioned the use of privilege laws against citizens.

"The fact that in a 21st-century democracy, elected representatives have the power to institute proceedings against citizens who say things they don't like, and the power to condemn them to imprisonment for such speech, is something that should concern every citizen," he said.

He refused to give an unconditional apology, calling it "insincere" and saying it would set a bad precedent. Privileges committee chairperson Prasad Lad said the panel will decide after reviewing Kamra’s response.

The complaint was filed by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who said Kamra insulted Shinde during a stand-up act and violated privilege norms.

The controversy goes back to a Mumbai show where Kamra used a parody of a Hindi film song from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ to comment on the split in the Shiv Sena during Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership.

The split happened after Uddhav Thackeray lost control of the party following Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in 2022, which led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

At a later show in a Khar hotel, Kamra performed a parody targeting Shinde. After the clip circulated online, Shiv Sena workers led by Rahool Kanal vandalised the venue in March 2025.

An FIR was filed at Khar police station on a complaint by Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel, accusing Kamra of defamatory remarks against the deputy chief minister.