Seven soldiers injured in Kishtwar encounter as militants engage troops in dense forest zone

Seven soldiers were injured during an hours-long gunfight with militants in the dense forests of Kishtwar, highlighting once again how jungle warfare tactics used by militants remain a major challenge for security forces.

This is the third gunfight with militants in the Jammu region since the beginning of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The army said contact was established with the militants in Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru in Kishtwar, during a “deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations” along with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions.

Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies,” the army said.

There was no official word from the army on casualties till Sunday evening. But sources said seven soldiers were injured and they have been evacuated to hospitals. The operation has been named Trashi-I.

Sources said the security forces had engaged high-tech drones to track down the militants. However, the militants have the advantage of hiding behind a maze of vegetation and treacherous terrain.