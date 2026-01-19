MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 January 2026

Seven soldiers injured in Kishtwar encounter as militants engage troops in dense forest zone

Army launches operation Trashi I with drones and reinforcements as forces face severe visibility and terrain challenges during prolonged joint counter terror action

Muzaffar Raina Published 19.01.26, 07:24 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

Seven soldiers were injured during an hours-long gunfight with militants in the dense forests of Kishtwar, highlighting once again how jungle warfare tactics used by militants remain a major challenge for security forces.

This is the third gunfight with militants in the Jammu region since the beginning of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The army said contact was established with the militants in Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru in Kishtwar, during a “deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations” along with the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions.
Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies,” the army said.

There was no official word from the army on casualties till Sunday evening. But sources said seven soldiers were injured and they have been evacuated to hospitals. The operation has been named Trashi-I.

Sources said the security forces had engaged high-tech drones to track down the militants. However, the militants have the advantage of hiding behind a maze of vegetation and treacherous terrain.

RELATED TOPICS

Militants Indian Army Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal succour for ‘raped’ Kerala nun: 3,800 km apart, two women and a unequal battle

In the secrecy of well-wishers’ homes in a neighbouring district, a batik designer and trainer from Calcutta taught them the nuances of a craft that Rabindranath Tagore had introduced to Santiniketan after visiting Indonesia, where it had been perfected
ISI staff protest outside the Baranagar campus on November 28, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The stick is, you have to compromise on scientific rigour and embrace pseudoscience

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT