Kharge flags Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation as Treasury bench protests in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday used Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan’s felicitation to raise the “sudden” and “unprecedented” exit of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the Vice-President’s post.

Dhankhar had stepped down on the night of July 21 over “health issues” after having spent the morning and afternoon presiding over the Rajya Sabha with his usual verve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhakrishnan, who was elected the Vice-President in September, presided over the Upper House proceedings for the first time on Monday.

“I am constrained to refer to your predecessor’s completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, which is unprecedented in the annals of parliamentary history. Rajya Sabha Chairman, being the custodian of the entire House, belongs as much to the Opposition as to the government. I was disheartened that the House did not get the opportunity to bid him farewell. Regardless, I wish him on behalf of the Opposition a very healthy life,” Kharge said on Monday.

His comments prompted protests from members of the Treasury bench. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of insulting the former Chairman.

“The matter referred here is unfortunate. Have you forgotten the language you used against the ex-Vice President? You moved a removal notice against him. You used words to dishonour him,” Rijiju said.

Leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda said Kharge should have maintained the occasion’s congeniality instead of referring to Dhankhar’s resignation.

“The issue raised by the LoP is irrelevant. You have used words like ‘cheerleader’ for him. The loss of Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar must have given you a lot of pain... But you should express your pain and suffering to a doctor,” he added.

In his brief speech, Kharge urged the Chairman to maintain a balance between both sides and allow the Opposition members also to raise their issues in the House.

“Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for credibility of this office,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the Opposition expected the new Chairman to maintain a healthy federalism.

In his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, National Conference member Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan highlighted the limited powers of Jammu and Kashmir’s elected government, saying that the authority primarily rested with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Welcoming Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his rise from a modest, farmer-background family to a key constitutional position as a testament to the strength of Indian democracy.

Modi said Radhakrishnan’s life had been marked by unwavering dedication to social service, noting that political office had been only one aspect of his public contribution.

“His journey inspires all who seek to serve society,” he said, adding that Radhakrishnan had also played an active role in sensitising people during the Emergency.