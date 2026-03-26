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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

Kerala police register FIR against X, social media user over ‘misleading’ AI video on PM, ECI

According to the FIR, the 1 minute 17 second video was uploaded with the intention of causing riots

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 26.03.26, 01:38 PM
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The cyber wing of the Kerala Police has booked X Corp and a social media user for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video that shows the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a “misleading and defamatory manner”.

Police said the content came to its notice through official channels, including the ECI.

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"Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections," it said.

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An FIR was registered late Wednesday night at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram against the X handle Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju) and others, including X Corp. The probe is on to fix responsibility.

The case has been filed under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 336 (forgery), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 3(5) (common intention) and 174 (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, the 1 minute 17 second video was uploaded with the intention of causing riots. It also alleges that the platform did not take down the content despite directions from authorities.

Police said legal notices were sent to the intermediary under provisions of the IT Act and Rules, seeking quick removal of the content.

It added that the Cyber Operations Wing acted to check further spread of the video in line with the Model Code of Conduct and legal provisions.

"Members of the public are advised to exercise due caution and refrain from creating, sharing, or amplifying unverified or misleading content, particularly during the election period," police said.

It said action will be taken against any activity that disrupts or attempts to influence free and fair elections.

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