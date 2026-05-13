Sonia Gandhi undergoes routine check-up at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for a routine check-up, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

"She is now back home," Ramesh, a Congress general secretary, said.

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According to sources, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Medanta Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

There was no comment from the hospital on the visit.

Over the past year, the former Congress president has required medical treatment and observation on several occasions.

Earlier, on March 24, the former Congress chief was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with fever and remained hospitalised for seven days, recovering from a systemic infection.

Reportedly, in June of last year, she was hospitalized in Delhi for gastrointestinal issues and also admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla during the same period.