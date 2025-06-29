Kerala orders probe after senior doctor flags equipment shortage at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

A senior government doctor’s disclosure regarding a shortage of surgical equipment and delays in surgeries at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has triggered a controversy in Kerala, prompting the Health Department to order an inquiry.

Haris Chirakkal, head of the Urology Department, had highlighted the issue in a strongly worded Facebook post, which he later deleted.

However, speaking to reporters on Sunday, he maintained that his concerns were valid.

"What I said was the truth. I won’t hide after speaking the truth. There are no political motives behind my disclosure," he said.

Chirakkal said he had repeatedly raised the matter with senior officials, including the medical college principal and hospital superintendent, but no action was taken.

Although he does not have direct access to Health Minister Veena George, he said he had informed the minister's office about the difficulties faced by his department and the hospital in general.

"There are issues across all departments, but no one speaks up out of fear. Many times, surgeries were carried out only after patients purchased the necessary equipment themselves," he said.

He added that he was frustrated with repeatedly approaching voluntary organisations and medical companies for equipment due to the persistent shortage. This, he said, compelled him to expose the system’s failure.

Chirakkal also expressed concern that he might face a vigilance probe, as he had gone beyond official procedures to procure equipment to prevent delays in surgeries.

"I don’t fear any investigation. Many of my colleagues have moved to the private sector. But I studied in a government medical college and wanted to serve in the public sector—that’s why I continue here," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the media on Sunday, Health Minister Veena George refrained from criticising Dr Chirakkal and described him as a hardworking and trustworthy medical professional.

She said the concerns raised by the doctor reflected systemic issues within the healthcare infrastructure and assured that his statements would be examined thoroughly.

George cautioned against using the matter to malign the entire healthcare system in the state.

Acknowledging procedural delays in procuring medical equipment for government hospitals and medical colleges, she said such rules should be relaxed if necessary.

"There should be no delay in procuring equipment. We will examine whether such delays occurred in this case," she added.

The minister also praised Chirakkal’s commitment to patient welfare and his willingness to speak up.

Highlighting the importance of government medical colleges, she pointed out that while 2.5 lakh patients availed free treatment in 2021, that number has now risen to 6.5 lakh.

George had earlier announced a comprehensive probe into Dr Chirakkal’s revelations.

Meanwhile, the opposition UDF strongly criticised the Health Department over the doctor’s disclosures and announced plans to appoint a commission to study issues in the health sector and organise a conclave. A report based on the findings would be submitted to the government.

Speaking to reporters in Paravur, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Dr Chirakkal’s statements echoed what the UDF had been highlighting for years.

"The real state of Kerala’s healthcare system is far from the rosy picture being painted by the authorities using PR agencies," he alleged.

"This is the situation in all government medical colleges. Some don’t even have basic supplies like surgical thread to stitch wounds. Patients are forced to buy their equipment, and many surgeries have been cancelled," he claimed.

Satheesan dismissed the health minister’s response as unsatisfactory, accusing her of trying to evade responsibility.

"The health system in Kerala is on ventilator support," he alleged.

Amid reports of possible disciplinary action against Dr Chirakkal, the doctors' association extended full support to him and warned of strong intervention if authorities take retaliatory action.

The controversy erupted on Saturday following Dr Chirakkal’s Facebook post, where he said the greatest helplessness of a department head in a government hospital was the lack of essential medical equipment.

He revealed that many scheduled surgeries had been postponed due to this issue and that repeated assurances from authorities had failed to resolve the problem.

While patients suffering from severe pain waited for timely treatment, officials showed little interest in addressing the situation, he alleged.

He also said he had been under immense mental stress, unable to fulfil his responsibilities to patients who rely on government hospitals.

Following his disclosures, Director of Medical Education Dr Vishwanathan K told the media that Dr Chirakkal’s statements were "misleading and an emotional outburst".

He claimed delays in procuring medical equipment were technical and that the government had already purchased all necessary supplies for the Urology Department.

Although Dr Chirakkal agreed to delete his Facebook post at the DME’s request, he later told reporters that the issues he raised persist.

Meanwhile, Dr Rosnara Begum, state president of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), said the high number of patients and heavy usage of medical equipment have strained the system.

