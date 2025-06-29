Kerala man walks into police station drunk, claims bag holds skeletal remains of two babies

The Thrissur police have launched an investigation after a man arrived at a local station in an inebriated state early on Sunday, carrying a bag that he claimed contained the skeletal remains of two newborn babies.

According to police, the man told officers at Pudukad police station that the babies were born from his relationship with a woman, and that both infants had died and been buried at separate times and locations over the past four years.

The man, aged 26, and the woman, aged 21, are both unmarried.

Police have taken them into custody and are questioning them as part of the investigation.

"A man turned up at the station around 12.30 am saying the bag had the remains of two babies," said a senior police officer.

"He said one child died four years ago, the other two years ago. We are verifying his claims and treating the case as a possible homicide at this stage," the officer said.

Police will visit the two burial sites mentioned by the man -- one at a public cremation ground and another on private land. Forensic experts and medical teams will assist in the investigation, he said.

"We are looking into all angles. So far, we cannot confirm if this is a case of murder. The investigation is ongoing," the officer added.

The officer said a police team under Chalakkudy DySP are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death of the infants.

