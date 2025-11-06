Kerala man’s death sparks medical negligence row; family, UDF blame state government

The death of a man who was treated for a heart condition at the Government Medical College Hospital here has prompted allegations of medical negligence from his family.

While the hospital's medical superintendent denied the family's claims, the Congress-led UDF opposition blamed the state government and Health Minister Veena George for the death of Kollam-native Venu on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

George, meanwhile, directed the Director of the Department of Medical Education to immediately investigate the family's complaint and file a report.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that there was no medical negligence or lack of treatment to the patient.

Venu's family told the media that he was referred to the medical college from Kollam as he was in a critical condition.

"We reached the hospital on Saturday night and as the next day was a Sunday, there was no duty doctor. I was told to take an out-patient (OP) ticket on Monday to show him to the cardiologist.

"The cardiologist said that an angiogram can be conducted on Wednesday or Friday. Then, when his condition worsened and I told the nurses that several times, the doctor came and prescribed some medicines. But he died in the end," Venu's wife told reporters.

Subsequently, UDF protested on the national highway, blocking one side of the carriageway with a poster of state Health Minister Veena George lying on the road covered in black oil.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan alleged that Venu died due to lack of treatment and demanded that a murder case be registered against those responsible.

Satheesan, in a statement issued by his office, alleged that Kollam-native Venu was "killed" as a result of the systems and the Health Department breaking down during the last nine-and-a-half years of LDF rule in the state.

He said that the audio message of the victim that was circulated on media after his death should be considered as a 'dying declaration' and a case of murder should be registered based on that.

Satheesan also demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Veena George, claiming it was in the best interests of the health and lives of the common people.

He claimed that the minister has made no efforts to fix the "malfunctions" in the system, which she blames for such incidents.

Neither the minister nor the state government has responded to the allegations yet.

Satheesan contended that the minister cannot escape responsibility for the death of Venu, who was admitted to the medical college for an emergency angiogram, but was allegedly not provided any treatment for several days.

The opposition leader also said that according to Venu's audio message, released after his death, the hospital does not care for patients.

"The minister and the government should not forget that it is the common people who become victims of their mismanagement and incompetence," he contended.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.