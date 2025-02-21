Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader for alleged remarks of religious hatred

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP leader P C George in connection with a hate speech he made during a television debate recently.

George approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory plea in a case registered by the Erattupetta police, based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

ADVERTISEMENT

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He was booked under Section 196(1)(a) and Section 299 of the BNS, as well as Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.