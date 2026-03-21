Kerala Assembly polls: BJP leader Surendran faces 242 pending criminal cases

BJP leader K. Surendran, contesting from the Manjeshwar constituency in the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls, has 242 pending criminal cases against him, according to nomination papers filed on Saturday.

The affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers states that most of these cases are linked to his participation in protests and agitations.

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It also lists assets, both movable and immovable, worth over Rs 28 lakh, and liabilities of more than Rs nine lakh.

His party colleague and Union Minister of State George Kurian, who is contesting from the Kanjirappally seat, has “one pending criminal case” against him for leading a protest in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014.

His affidavit declares assets worth over Rs 1.74 crore and liabilities of close to Rs two lakh.

Former Union minister of state V. Muraleedharan, contesting from Kazhakootam constituency, is facing “eight criminal cases” linked to protests and agitations.

He has declared movable assets of over Rs 20 lakh and has stated that he owns no immovable property.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran, contesting from Palakkad, has “35 criminal cases” pending against her, most of them linked to protests and agitations. She has declared assets worth over Rs 1.94 crore in her affidavit.

BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha, contesting from Vattiyoorkavu, has declared assets worth over Rs five crore.

Her affidavit mentions “one criminal case” against her, lodged this year, for allegedly disclosing the identity of a POCSO case victim. She has denied the allegation and has moved the Kerala High Court to quash the FIR.

The disclosures, made in the nomination affidavits, highlight both the legal cases and financial details of the candidates as the Kerala Assembly polls approach.