Survivor questions trial court after Dileep acquittal in 2017 Kerala assault case

The survivor in the 2017 Kerala actress-assault case broke her silence on Sunday on a trial court verdict that sentenced six convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment days after acquitting Malayalam filmstar Dileep.

In a nine-page post in both English and Malayalam on Instagram, the survivor wrote: “I didn’t trust this court.”

She claimed her multiple pleas to Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court to transfer the case from the “same judge” of the Ernakulam principal sessions court were

dismissed.

In an emotional but strongly worded social media post, the survivor alleged that her fundamental rights were not protected during the trial. She also said the verdict underscored how human judgment could influence judicial decisions, though she acknowledged that not every court functioned in the

same way.

“December 12, 2025 — After 8 years, 9 months and 23 days, I finally saw a small ray of light at the end of a very long and painful journey. Six of the accused have been convicted, and for that, I am GRATEFUL,” she wrote.

She clarified that the prime accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, was not her personal driver but a random person who was assigned as her driver for a movie she worked on in 2016.

She cited multiple reasons for distrusting the trial court, including the alleged tampering of a memory card that was key evidence and the resignation of two public prosecutors who described the court environment as hostile toward the prosecution.

“Both of them personally told me not to expect justice from this court, as they felt it was biased. I repeatedly requested a proper investigation into the tampering of the memory card,” she said.

She added that her requests for open court proceedings were denied and that she faced repeated delays in obtaining investigation reports.

“While I was fighting for a fair trial, the accused filed a petition requesting that this same judge continue to hear the case,” she alleged.

Coming down heavily on those who had dismissed her trauma as fabricated, she wrote: “This moment is dedicated to those who chose to call my pain a lie and this case a made-up story. I hope you are at peace with yourselves today!!”

She thanked everyone who supported her throughout the long legal process.

Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier expressed support for the survivor in an Instagram post and called for a probe into the “conspiracy” that led to the superstar’s acquittal, citing a lack of evidence.

“The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that is, still walks free, and that’s terrifying,” Manju wrote.

She said justice would be complete only when everyone behind the crime was held accountable.

“I have utmost respect for the Honourable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life,” Manju said.

“With her. Then, now and always,” she added.

Manju’s statements gained prominence after Dileep criticised her on the court premises, alleging a “real conspiracy” to implicate him.

Dileep had claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy that began with Manju’s statements regarding the assault.

On February 17, 2017, the victim was sexually assaulted by Suni, who recorded the act with the help of others in a moving car on a highway.

Dileep was accused of conspiring in the crime and was arrested during the investigation, but the court found him not guilty after a nearly six-year trial.