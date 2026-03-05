Kashmir police book Ruhullah and Mattu as protests erupt over Khamenei killing

Jammu and Kashmir police have booked National Conference’s Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, along with several other people, over protests against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggesting a tougher clampdown to contain a flare-up.

Meta has also blocked several newspaper handles in Kashmir allegedly on the directions of the authorities, prompting cries of censorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Massive protests and stone-pelting incidents have rocked Kashmir in the past four days against the US-Israel strikes on Iran. The government has extended the closure of schools and other educational institutions till March 7.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday joined the protests by burning posters of US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment,” Mehbooba posted on X.

The police on Tuesday night booked Ruhullah and Mattu, among other people, for allegedly circulating “false, fabricated and misleading content” on digital and social media platforms.

In a handout, the police said it acted on credible inputs regarding the circulation of content aimed at creating fear, disturbing public order and inciting unlawful activities, and registered cases against the two leaders. Cases were lodged separately against others.

The content in question, the police said, prima facie reflected the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony.

“Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability,” the statement said.

Ruhullah and Mattu have fiercely criticised the US and Israel for attacking Iran

as well as some of the actions of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Srinagar MP had shared a video where a policeman was seen thrashing women protesters. “Bravo @JmuKmrPolice for this. Netanyahu must be happy with you,” he wrote.

“@JmuKmrPolice has gone rogue. Today they beat grieving mothers and sisters. Their masters in Delhi and Raj Bhavan are competing with Israel. They are suppressing a people for daring to feel,” he wrote in another post.

The police said the cases against Ruhullah and Mattu were lodged under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the BNS at the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar, and an investigation had been initiated.

“Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law,” the statement added.

Mehbooba on Wednesday condemned the cases, calling them “egregiously unwarranted and unjust”, and said they must be withdrawn immediately.

In a parallel development, Meta has reportedly blocked the Facebook and Instagram pages of newspapers, including Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Life and Rising Kashmir.

One newspaper said its verified Facebook and Instagram pages had become inaccessible at the request of law-enforcement authorities.

Mehbooba called it censorship, while Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said shutting down such platforms would do more harm.