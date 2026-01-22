MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 January 2026

Karnataka government defuses row as governor agrees to address Assembly session

Congress ministry holds talks with Raj Bhavan after objections to speech content linked to Centre policies and plans resolution opposing repeal of MGNREGA

Cynthia Chandran Published 22.01.26, 07:34 AM
Karnataka governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot

Karnataka governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot File picture

The Karnataka government appears to have quelled a confrontation with the governor over his address to the joint session of the Assembly.

After meeting Thaarwarchand Gehlot on Wednesday, law and parliamentary affairs minister H.K. Patil told reporters outside Lok Bhavan that the governor would address
the joint session at 11am on Thursday as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Gehlot had refused to address the session as he had reservations about 11 paragraphs of the speech, prepared by the state’s Congress government against the Centre’s policies.

Hectic parleys were on to placate Gehlot, who had declined to address the Assembly on Thursday. A high-level team of officials led by Patil met the governor at the Lok Bhavan.

The joint session of the Karnataka Legislature will start on January 22 and continue till January 31 with Gehlot’s customary address on Day 1.

The session is expected to be stormy as the Siddaramaiah government had envisaged to come out with a resolution against the NDA government for repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The government will be demanding the restoration of MGNREGA by scrapping the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act.

After the meeting, Patil told reporters that Gehlot had reservations about reading out 11 paragraphs prepared by the cabinet.

“The governor will address the joint session. The Constitution mandates that the address of the government is to be addressed by the governor. The governor’s speech is nothing but a declaration of government policies, programmes and views. We are against the Centre’s decision to repeal the MGNREGA,” Patil said.

RELATED TOPICS

Karnataka Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

ED chief’s city salve: Rahul Navin to visit Calcutta to review coal-smuggling probe

Sources described Navin’s trip as “routine”, but a senior official said his visit was “aimed at boosting the morale of his officials” and ensuring they were able to discharge their duties amidst the escalating friction between the state administration and the central probe agency
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Bengal CM engaged in fear-mongering, spread misleading information regarding SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT