Kanpur Lamborghini crash complainant opts for settlement plea as driver surrenders

A complainant in the Lamborghini crash in Kanpur informed the court on Wednesday that he did not wish to proceed with the case against the accused.

Mohammad Taufiq, who was injured when the Lamborghini ploughed into six pedestrians on Sunday, was quoted as saying to the court: “I don’t want any legal action in the case. Mohanlal was driving the car and he has agreed to pay me compensation and make an out-of-court settlement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivam Mishra, 26, the son of tobacco tycoon K.K. Mishra, became a person of interest in the investigation into the accident that took place on VIP Road in upscale Gwaltoli around 3pm on Sunday.

Mishra told Kanpur police on Tuesday that his son was in the back seat and their driver Mohanlal was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

“The complainant has decided to withdraw his complaint. He has entered an agreement with Mohanlal,” Mishra’s lawyer Dharmendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Mohanlal surrendered in the court on Wednesday. “I came to know that a case was registered against the driver of the car, so I am here. I lost balance while trying

to hold Shivam, who was unwell. My car somehow veered into the pavement,” he told reporters.

Shivam’s security guards, who were trailing the Lamborghini in an SUV, had allegedly pulled him out of the driver’s seat minutes after the accident.

Kanpur police commissioner Raghubir Lal said the evidence in their possession didn’t support Mishra or Mohanlal’s theory.

“We have evidence to prove that Shivam was driving the car, and he had left it at the accident site after hitting the pedestrians,” Lal said.

Mishra on Tuesday said that Shivam was sitting in the back seat as he was unwell. “My son was unconscious when our bouncers brought him home and we immediately sent him to Delhi for treatment,” Mishra said.

As the Lamborghini case kept getting complicated, a speeding Mini Cooper hit a biker identified as Raju Shukla, near Kanpur’s Medical College on Tuesday night.

Shivangi Shukla, a relative of the injured, has registered a case against the unidentified driver at Kakadeo police station.

“There were four people in the car, but three of them ran away. Pedestrians caught one of them, who identified himself as Sumit Narayan of Lucknow,” said Raju, who has fractured his leg and hand in the accident.

The police said they were trying to contact Sparsh Singh, the owner of the car.