Kannada actress Ranya Rao caught with Rs 12.56 crore worth of gold at Bengaluru airport: DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said the value of the gold bars seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here was Rs 12.56 crore.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who is currently serving as Director-General of Police, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, a senior police officer told PTI.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, which included assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

According to officials, the haul of 14.2 kg is one of the largest seizures of gold at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), successfully intercepted a passenger carrying foreign-origin gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian lady passenger aged around 33 years, who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru via Emirates flight on March 3. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on person," it stated.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) comes under the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry, the contraband valued at Rs 12.56 crore was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

"Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residential premises located on Lavelle road, Bengaluru, where she resides with her husband. The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore," it stated.

The Ministry said the lady passenger has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody, it added.

