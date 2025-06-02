Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC for ‘Thug Life’ release; film body says 'no apology, no release'

Anticipating disruption in the release of his upcoming movie 'Thug Life', actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking urgent intervention for the smooth release of the film and adequate security at theatres planning to show it. The movie is scheduled for release on June 5.

Haasan’s move follows the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announcement of a boycott of the film unless the actor publicly apologises for his recent remark that "Kannada language originated from Tamil". The remarks made during a promotional event in Chennai triggered widespread backlash from pro-Kannada organisations and sparked a political row.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a writ petition filed by Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International, the actor requested the high court to restrain any individual, group, or authority—including the KFCC and state officials—from obstructing the screening of the film in Karnataka. The petition also sought police protection for the film’s cast, crew, theatre owners, and audiences, citing potential threats of disruption.

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, KFCC president M. Narasimhalu reiterated the Chamber’s stand. "Let Kamal Haasan go to court. We have not done anything illegal. But we will not allow the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka unless he apologises," Narasimhalu said.

"This is not just a film industry matter anymore. It has become a question of language and state pride. We have also received a letter from the government regarding the issue. The people of Karnataka, pro-Kannada organisations, and even politicians have demanded an apology," he added.

The producers of the movie maintained that Haasan’s remarks were taken out of context and that they were intended to express cultural harmony between the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The statement, the petition said, was made during a cordial interaction with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who also reportedly defended Haasan's intent.

"The backlash has been unwarranted and based on a deliberate misinterpretation," the petition added, asserting that the film’s release should not be held hostage to a misreading of the actor's words.

Despite multiple representations to state authorities, including the police, the production house said it had received no assurances of safety or support, prompting it to explore the legal action. As of Monday evening, the High Court has not listed the matter for hearing.

Narasimhalu also confirmed that distributors were awaiting a conversation with Haasan, who is currently in Dubai promoting the film. "After speaking to him, they will inform us of their decision on Tuesday. We will also review the court developments and respond accordingly," he said.

There were also reports that the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce has reached out to Haasan in an attempt to mediate the situation.

Thug Life, a high-profile film directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan after the cult classic Nayakan. The film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan T R, with music composed by Oscar-winner A R Rahman. The estimated production budget is around Rs 300 crore.

Haasan, addressing the controversy last week, maintained that his remarks stemmed from love and cultural appreciation. "Love will never apologise," he said, clarifying that his words were meant to foster mutual respect and not offend Kannada speakers.

arnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while refraining from taking a position on Haasan’s statement, urged calm and restraint.

"We all are neighbours; we must live and work together. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are not enemies. People from Tamil Nadu come here, and our water goes there. Let us not turn this into a political or emotional conflict," he said.

Appealing to all parties involved, Shivakumar added, "nothing is permanent in life. Let’s remain calm and patient."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.