Kamal Haasan avoids comment on Tamil-Kannada language row, shares stage with 'Thug Life' crew

Top actor Kamal Haasan shared the stage here on Wednesday with Thug Life stars including Silambarasan, but did not make any comment on the row related to his remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil language.

Haasan, in his address, spoke on the hardwork of the film crew and international quality of technicians, who were behind the making of Thug Life, which is set for release on June 5, and said, "I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which stood behind me." His comment assumes significance in the wake of the controversy following his remark on the evolution of Kannada langauge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor said he also fully realised the import/meaning of the "Uyire, Urave, Tamizhe," slogan he used in his public addresses. The three words, when used together conveys a deep love for the Tamil language and his great bond with it.

Incidentally, Haasan used this tagline even in the Thug Life promotional event in Chennai during which he commented on the development of Kannada language.

The top star praised the ace film director Mani Ratnam saying he has transformed into a "cinema gyani," and he was excited to work with him.

Further, things related to Thug Life may be conversed later and it was his duty as a Tamilian to devote time for that purpose. The top star also thanked the media on the occasion.

This is the first public appearance of Haasan after the Karnataka High Court criticised him on June 3 in connection with his Kannada was born out of Tamil comment.

Producers of Thug Life informed the Karnataka High Court that the movie will not be released in Karnataka on June 5 when it will be screened across the country.

Observing that a "single apology could have resolved the situation," Justice M Nagaprasanna had said, "freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting someone's sentiment, of a mass in particular...Spoken words cannot be taken back, and they can only be apologised....you cannot unscramble the scrambled egg."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.