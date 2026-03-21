Journalists’ organisations condemn police action during sealing of UNI premises, allege 'manhandling'

Four prominent journalists’ organisations have criticised the manner in which Delhi police carried out the sealing of the United News of India (UNI) premises on Friday evening, alleging that journalists were manhandled and that due process was not followed.

The Press Club of India (PCI), Editors Guild of India (EGI), Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) and Press Association (PA) issued separate statements on Saturday.

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They said police acted with undue haste while enforcing a Delhi High Court order that cancelled the land allotment to UNI.

Also Read News agency UNI's office at 9 Rafi Marg sealed by Delhi police after high court order

The PCI said journalists at the premises were physically removed by police and CRPF personnel. It added that they were not allowed to collect their personal belongings.

"The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists at work at the United News of India premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute," the PCI said.

It also said, "The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists at work."

The Editors Guild of India pointed out that police and paramilitary personnel had reached the site even before the court order was made available on the court’s website. It said journalists, including women staff, were forced out while working.

The Guild said it does not question the need to implement the high court order, but added that the way it was carried out raised concerns. It said there was a lack of due process and an excessive display of force.

The IWPC raised concerns about how women journalists were treated during the operation.

"The move to clear the UNI premises on that day itself saw the police act in a manner that, according to those present, was high-handed, rough and undignified. Women journalists were not spared either, it is said," the IWPC said.

It added, "These diminish the institution, endanger the freedom of the press and can be seen as a lapse, particularly with regard to the safety and dignity of women in the profession."

The Press Association also criticised the action, saying there was no prior communication about the sealing.

"The Press Association strongly condemns the late-night police action to vacate working journalists, including women scribes, from the office of UNI on Friday, allegedly without prior notice," it said.

It added that it stands with the journalists affected and called for accountability.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Land and Development Office sealed the UNI premises on Friday following the high court order. UNI called the move an "unprecedented atrocity" and an "attack on freedom of media."