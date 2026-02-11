Journalist Ravi Nair convicted in criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises

The magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has convicted journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case, sentencing him to one year’s imprisonment and imposing a fine.

The case arose from a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The company alleged that Ravi Nair published and disseminated a series of tweets containing false and defamatory statements intended to damage the reputation of AEL and the Adani Group.

AEL argued that the impugned tweets did not amount to fair comment or legitimate criticism but were aimed at undermining the credibility of the company in the eyes of the public and investors.

After a full trial, the court held that AEL had successfully established its case and found Ravi Nair guilty of criminal defamation. The court convicted Nair, sentencing him to one year’s imprisonment and imposing a fine.