Jharkhand imposes prohibitory orders in Jamshedpur after Karni Sena leader's death in bar fight

The East Singhbhum district administration imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday, anticipating violent demonstrations over the killing of a local Karni Sena leader for protesting an alleged eve-teasing.

The steel city witnessed massive agitations on Monday night after Himanshu Singh (28) succumbed to injuries he received during a brawl that ensued upon protesting an alleged eve-teasing at a Bistupur bar two nights before. His friend was also stabbed and is in a critical state at a local hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest by the two men at the bar on Saturday night led to a scuffle. Police had to intervene and put the duo in their patrol vehicle. However, the accused allegedly dragged Singh and his friend out of the vehicle and stabbed them.

The Karni Sena leader's family has refused to cremate his body and said on Monday night that the administration must arrest the culprits within 48 hours and act against the police personnel who were present when Singh was knifed.

Anticipating more protests with the 48-hour deadline expiring on Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Officer of Dhalbhum, Arnav Mishra, imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS in Sakchi, Bistupur, Sonari, Kadma, Mango and MGM police station limits of the city.

In a notification on Wednesday, Mishra said the administration has information about possible road blockade and demonstrations against the killing, and it could disturb law and order in the area.

The restrictions will remain in force till further orders, it said.

On Monday night, an irate mob that included the family members of the deceased staged a road blockade at Bistupur for around six hours, disrupting traffic.

Late on Tuesday night, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ordered the removal of East Singhbhum's senior superintendent of police, Piyush Pandey and Seraikela-Kharswan superintendent of police, Nidhi Dwivedi, for failing to control criminal activities.

Four police personnel have already been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the stabbing incident.