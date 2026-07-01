Rajasthan: 8 dead, 24 injured after bus-truck collision sparks blaze on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

1 6 Flames billows from a passenger bus after it rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others, in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (All images by PTI)

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Eight people were killed and 24 injured after a bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhanawda in the Kolwa police station area.

2 6 A crane clears the charred remains of a passenger bus after it rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others, in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Dausa SP Piyush Dixit told PTI that five persons were burnt alive, two died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while one succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital.

“The bus belonging to Hans Travels was heading to Indore from Rishikesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway," the SP said.

3 6 A crane clears the charred remains of a passenger bus after it rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others, in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The impact of the collision triggered a fire in both vehicles, causing panic among the passengers. The bus was carrying at least 37 passengers, out of which more than 22 have sustained injuries.

The injured have been shifted to the district hospital in Dausa, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

4 6 Locals gather near the charred remains of a passenger bus after it rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others, in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

One of the two persons who died of head injuries has been identified as Dharmendra, and the identities of the other deceased are being ascertained, Additional SP Shankar Lal said.

Firemen, police and the local administration carried out a rescue operation after bringing the flames under control, Lal said.

5 6 An injured victim being attended by medical professionals at Dausa district hospital after a passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others, in Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths of several people in the horrific road accident. In a post on X, Gehlot described the incident as "extremely heartbreaking".

"The news of the deaths of several people in a horrific road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

6 6 Police personnel inspect the charred remains of a passenger bus after it rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others, in Dausa district, Rajasthan, early Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

"May God grant them strength during this difficult time and provide peace to the souls of the departed. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," his X (formerly Twitter) post said.

RELATED TOPICS Bus Accident Rajasthan