Jharkhand: Elephants kill woman in Bokaro; multi-district teams race to drive herd

A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, officials said Monday.

The attack took place Sunday night in Kharkanda village, a forested area under the Jageshwar Bihar police outpost, where several houses were also damaged.

The victim was identified as Sanjho Devi. Divisional forest officer Sandeep Shinde said a herd of 42 elephants had been roaming the area and causing intermittent destruction.

“Rescue teams have been called to drive the herd from the area. Two teams from Bokaro and Ramgarh districts and one from Bankura in West Bengal are reaching the spot. They will help drive the herd out of the forest,” he said.

He added that the herd might have come from the forests of Chhattisgarh.

Shinde said the family of the deceased was given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, and after the post-mortem examination of the body, the remaining compensation amount of Rs 3.74 lakh will be provided.