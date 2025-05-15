MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 May 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire on security forces amid search operation in Pulwama

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said

PTI Published 15.05.25, 09:05 AM
Representational image

Representational image

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pulwama Terrorists Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Psychology of war: Experts decode push for continued military action against Pakistan

Psychologists suggest that such calls for continued military action stem not from bloodlust but from a complex interplay of factors, including perceptions of injustice, the emotionally charged history between India and Pakistan, and the immediate catalyst for the conflict
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

India's indigenous air defence remained superior to Pakistan's foreign-supplied weaponry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT