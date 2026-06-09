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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

Patna court stays Khan Sir's arrest in coaching centre firing case, seeks case diary

Khan was named in an FIR related to a firing incident by his guards a week ago when his coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a bunch of miscreants

PTI Published 09.06.26, 02:48 PM
Khan sir

Students gather at the campus of Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching institute after an FIR was allegedly registered against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and two others in connection with a firing and vandalism incident, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, June 6, 2026. PTI

A Patna court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', till further orders, his lawyer said.

Khan was named in an FIR related to a firing incident by his guards a week ago when his coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a bunch of miscreants.

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"The court has stayed his arrest till further orders, and ordered to present case diary and other antecedents on the next hearing," Khan Sir's lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters here in Patna.

The educator had filed a plea for anticipatory bail on Monday.

"All the facts have been put before the court in accordance with law. After examining the case diary, the court is expected to pass the final order," the lawyer said.

He said that the next date has not been decided yet.

The court also asked for the case diary and antecedents in connection with the two guards who were detained by police on Thursday, Mouar said.

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"Their case is scheduled for tomorrow. The hearing will take place after the case diary is presented before the court," the lawyer said.

The educator has received "protection from coercive action" and will cooperate with investigating officers for whatever queries they may have.

A group of 15-20 persons allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies Institute in the state capital Patna on June 2 night and pelted stones at its premises.

Police had on Thursday detained two guards associated with Khan Sir's coaching institute for allegedly firing shots on June 2 night.

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