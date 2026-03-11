Jaishankar speaks to Iran foreign minister Araghchi on West Asia conflict

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

This is the third time the two have spoken since the conflict began on February 28 and comes a day after Iran picked Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike a day after the conflict began.

“A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. There was no further elaboration on what transpired.

Jaishankar had on Monday indicated that he would speak to Araghchi in the coming days while seeking to explain the absence of contact with Iran at the leadership level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the President of UAE, the Amir of Qatar, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the King of Bahrain, the Sultan of Oman, the King of Jordan and the Prime Minister of Israel since the conflict began, but he has had no such contact with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the past 11 days.

About this, Jaishankar had said: “While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. I have, however, spoken to foreign minister Araghchi on February 28 and March 5. We will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days.”