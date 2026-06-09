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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 June 2026

'Hotel boot' for minority BJP leader after Maharashtra stay denial over identity

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sajjad Yousuf Shah alleges he was asked to leave hotel after concerns over his Muslim identity

Muzaffar Raina Published 09.06.26, 05:32 AM
Maharashtra hotel discrimination row

Sajid Yousuf Shah File picture

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir media co-in-charge Sajjad Yousuf Shah was allegedly denied hotel accommodation in Maharashtra over his Muslim identity.

Shah, one of the most vocal pro-India voices, took to social media on Sunday to claim he had been asked to leave the hotel after check-in due to concerns over his Muslim
identity.

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“Today, I experienced something that left me deeply saddened. After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity,” he wrote on X.

Shah drew strong ridicule in Kashmir after the incident. “Getting a taste of their own medicine. The politics of hatred that the @BJP4India propagates across the country has now come back to haunt one of its own. A man who was nurtured and raised within the @RSSorg ecosystem in Kashmir faces the heat of BJP’s anti-Muslim program,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar wrote on X.

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