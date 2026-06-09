'Hotel boot' for minority BJP leader after Maharashtra stay denial over identity

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir media co-in-charge Sajjad Yousuf Shah was allegedly denied hotel accommodation in Maharashtra over his Muslim identity.

Shah, one of the most vocal pro-India voices, took to social media on Sunday to claim he had been asked to leave the hotel after check-in due to concerns over his Muslim

identity.

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“Today, I experienced something that left me deeply saddened. After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity,” he wrote on X.

Shah drew strong ridicule in Kashmir after the incident. “Getting a taste of their own medicine. The politics of hatred that the @BJP4India propagates across the country has now come back to haunt one of its own. A man who was nurtured and raised within the @RSSorg ecosystem in Kashmir faces the heat of BJP’s anti-Muslim program,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar wrote on X.