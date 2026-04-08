Ire at Majhi’s silence on water share deal: Odisha leaders decry Vamsadhara split

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday questioned the Vamsadhara water disputes tribunal’s decision to share the Vamsadhara riverwater between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in a 50:50 ratio, calling it unfair and detrimental to the state’s interests.

The party also criticised the Mohan Charan Majhi government for remaining silent on the issue and accused it of neglecting Odisha’s concerns to appease the Andhra Pradesh government over water sharing. Congress leaders alleged that the stance was influenced by the Centre.

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OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das urged the ministry of water resources to immediately revoke the decision on sharing the river waters.

Raising the issue, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati from Koraput district questioned the rationale behind the equal division despite Odisha accounting for over 70 per cent of the catchment area. “Despite over 70 per cent of the catchment area being in Odisha, how can the allocation be split equally? It’s unfair,” he said.

The Vamsadhara river originates from Niyamgiri in Kalahandi district and has a total catchment area of 10,830 square kilometres. Of this, 8,015sq-km lie in Odisha and 2,815sq-km in Andhra Pradesh.

Bahinipati also questioned the basis for dividing 115 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water equally and termed the tribunal’s order to transfer 1,096 acres of land to Andhra Pradesh unjustified.

According to the tribunal, Andhra Pradesh will get water from the Katragada side weir from June 1 to November 30.

Calling the river a lifeline for three districts, Bahinipati said it remains dry for most of the year except during the rainy season. He alleged that downstream flow benefits Andhra Pradesh disproportionately, especially with three projects under development there, which could adversely affect farmers in Odisha. He warned that canals and barrages in Andhra Pradesh may dry up the riverbed and impact agriculture and groundwater levels.

The tribunal was constituted in 2010 following Odisha’s objections to Andhra Pradesh’s proposed projects, including the Katragada side weir and Neradi barrage. After a 16-year legal battle, it delivered its verdict on March 30, 2026, approving the Neradi project.

Bahinipati cautioned that once the project is completed and water is diverted, it could lead to riverbed depletion, water scarcity and declining groundwater levels in Odisha.

OPCC vice-president Lalatendu Mohapatra expressed surprise that none of the state’s BJP MPs raised the issue, accusing them of failing to protect Odisha’s interests and remaining silent on the tribunal’s decision.